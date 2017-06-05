Long Island Woman Says Stolen License Plate To Blame For Wrongful Traffic Tickets

FARMINGVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A suburban mother says she is being forced to pay red light camera tickets even though she claims her license plate was stolen.

It doesn’t appear to be her car in the violations video — so is it a simple case of mistaken identity?

Gina Neile says she figured out her license plate was stolen the day she received two red light tickets in the mail. The tickets prompted her to run out to her SUV, where she discovered her front plate was missing.

She called Suffolk Police, who came to her Farmingville home and perused the tickets, photos, and videos.

Neile claimed it’s not her car in the images.

“They took it off the front of my vehicle and put it on the back of theirs,” she tells CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan. “It’s not my truck, but it’s my license plate.”

Neile quickly filed a police report.

“I went to the DMV and immediately handed in my other plate and got two replacement plates,” she said.

During the course of the next few weeks, Neile received five more red light camera tickets. Carrying police reports and photos, she went to traffic court to fight the tickets before a judge.

“But because it was my plate I am liable, not sure why,” she said.

The traffic and parking violations agency cannot overrule a judgement. They are reviewing this case.

“If you report your plate stolen you are not going to be responsible for any tickets issued to that license plate unless that plate is still on your car, then you have to report the car stolen,” Paul Margiotta from the Suffolk County Traffic and Parking Violations Agency said.

“I don’t like using the word ‘victim’ about myself, but that’s how I feel,” Neil said.

She can appeal to a higher court within 30 days. If she proves her case, she will not be held responsible for the 7 red light camera tickets.