Report: Mets Might Temporarily Use 6-Man Rotation

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Mets are reportedly entertaining the idea of temporarily using a six-man pitching rotation, even after this Saturday’s doubleheader at Atlanta.

Citing sources, Jon Morosi of Fox Sports and MLB Network reported on that possibility Monday. Left-hander Steven Matz and right-hander Seth Lugo are expected to return from the disabled list before the end of the week. They are slated to join Jacob deGrom, Matt Harvey and Zack Wheeler in the rotation.

The Mets had previously said Robert Gsellman would move from the rotation to the bullpen after Lugo and Matz return, but according to Morosi, Gsellman and rookie Tyler Pill are candidates for a sixth spot in the rotation.

Gsellman struggled mightily to begin the season. In his first seven starts, he was 2-3 with a 7.27 ERA. However, in three starts since returning from a brief demotion to the bullpen, the right-hander is 2-1 with a 2.95 ERA.

Pill has seen mixed results in his first two major league starts. In a no-decision against the Brewers on May 30, he allowed one run and six hits over 5 1/3 innings. But Sunday against the Pirates, he was tagged with the loss after allowed five runs (three earned) over five innings.

A six-man rotation could make sense for the Mets. Not only are Matz and Lugo coming off lengthy DL stays due to elbow injuries, the Mets have said they’d like to limit Wheeler’s innings to about 125 after he missed the previous two years due to Tommy John surgery.