Group Says NYC Wouldn’t Need State Approval To Impose Congestion Pricing For Midtown

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The City Council will once again hear a proposal for congestion pricing.

The transportation advocacy group Move NY will ask the City Council to impose a $2.75 toll for cars driving into Midtown Manhattan south of 60th Street.

Ten years ago, then-Mayor Michael Bloomberg‘s $8 proposal failed in Albany.

Move NY’s Alex Matthiessen says their new proposal would be the price of a single subway ride.

“So I think that’s an equitable way of doing it where we can ask everybody to pay their fair share to travel into the central business district,” Matthiessen said, adding that a little known law would allow this city to impose this toll on its own.

Legal experts have discovered a 1957 state law that allows any city with more than 1 million people to impose their own tolls, WCBS 880’s Marla Diamond reported.

Drivers didn’t seem thrilled about the idea.

“Because it costs enough money to do business as it is in this city with parking and tolls going up,” one driver said.

“Price of everything is expensive, so I think that’s ridiculous,” another driver said.

“It’s not a good idea — more money, less profit,” another driver said.

One cab driver said a Midtown toll would be “the last straw.”

Move NY anticipates the toll would raise $1 billion a year for road and bridge repair, and discounted MetroCards for low income New Yorkers.