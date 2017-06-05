Police Looking For Missing 11-Year-Old Queens Girl

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a missing 11-year-old girl late Monday evening.
Authorities say Caroline Sanchez, of Queens, was last seen just before 8 a.m. Monday at her school, the Bell Academy, in Bay Terrace.
Caroline has long brown hair and is approximately 5’5″ and 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a Bell Academy school uniform consisting of khaki pants, a navy blue t-shirt, and carrying a pink backpack and a grey backpack.
She is in good mental and physical condition and has never run away before, according to police.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.