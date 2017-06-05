MTV’s ‘Beach House’ Set To Spend A Week In Upscale Long Beach Island Town

LOVELADIES, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — MTV’s Beach House plans to make a splash on the Jersey Shore this week, this time in the upscale section of Loveladies on Long Beach Island.

As CBS2’s Emily Smith reported, the upper crust, exclusive section of the Jersey Shore is referred to by some as the Southampton of New Jersey thanks to its megamansions.

But one quaint, modest beach house in Loveladies is about to become the back drop for the MTV Beach House with filming beginning on Thursday, and lasting for a week.

Island Realty’s Dolores Bowden rents out the home for the summer, but said MTV went directly through the homeowner. Bowden said MTV has no plans to film inside the house, but needs it for access to the beach.

“These are all private roads, and you can’t go to that beach if you’re not in the house here,” she said.

MTV rocked New Jersey with a Beach House in Seaside Heights ten years ago, then again in 2009 with the taping of Jersey Shore. Some said showcasing Seaside Heights gave the shoreline as a whole a national reputation for being rowdy. Some worry the house could tarnish Loveladies reputation.

“I have no idea what they’re going to do, but I know they can’t party on the beach. The owners here are very protective,” Bowden said.

The average home in Loveladies looks like a castle — a weekly rental in June can go for $14,000. In a town known for nearly empty, pristine beaches, news of MTV taking over gets mixed reviews.

“I think it’s a good idea, but there’s nothing here,” Brian White said.

No one seems to know where the cast and crew plan to stay, or for exactly how long, but everyone agrees they’ve got one of the nicest beaches you can find.

CBS2 reached out to Long Beach Township to speak with the mayor. A spokesperson declined to comment, only saying that it’s a private residence with beach access and the town has nothing to do with it.