Candidates Set For New Jersey Gubernatorial Primaries

EAST ORANGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — The New Jersey primary elections are set for Tuesday, in one of only two statewide races in the country this year.

Experts expect turnout will be low in a race that has seen Democrat Phil Murphy and Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno emerge as front-runners, even as surveys show many residents have not decided whom they will support.

As WCBS 880’s Peter Haskell reported, Murphy, a former ambassador to Germany under President Barack Obama, was practicing retail politics on a commercial stretch in East Orange Monday.

“I want them to think I’ll be the governor who has the skills; knows how to grow the economy again,” Murphy said. “We’re a state that doesn’t grow right now.”

Democratic rival state Assemblyman John Wisniewski (D-Sayreville) was rallying supporters in Maplewood Monday. He said he is a fighter

“I’ve also been the voice that stood up to special interests, whether it was John Corzine, who wanted to sell the parkway and turnpike, or Chris Christie, who abused power on the George Washington Bridge,” Wisniewski said.

Also on the Democratic ballot are activist and former firefighter Bill Brennan, former prosecutor and U.S. Treasury official Jim Johnson, state Sen. Ray Lesniak (D-Union/Elizabeth), and Tenafly Borough Council President Mark Zinna.

In addition to Guadagno, the GOP ballot includes state Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli (R-Somerville), Nutley Commissioner of Public Affairs Steven Rogers, businessman Joseph Rullo, and engineer and businessman Hirsh Singh.

The winners will vie to succeed Gov. Chris Christie, who is term limited and will leave office.

