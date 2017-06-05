NYPD Officer Remains In Critical Condition After Being Dragged By Car In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A NYPD officer remains in critical condition Monday after police said he was dragged for blocks by a car in Brooklyn.

A devoted husband and police officer, 35-year-old Dalsh Veve is now hanging on in a fight to stay alive.

“He is fabulous,” his neighbor Martha Forrisi said. “I just hope that he is going to be OK.”

Investigators say it was around midnight Saturday when Officer Veve and five other officers were responding to 911 calls of shots fired at Tilden Avenue and East 53rd Street in East Flatbush.

“I’m hearing, ‘boom, boom, boom, boom, boom,'” said resident Dasean Bethea. “I said, ‘I think that’s fireworks.’ A few seconds after that, we started seeing cop cars running around like there searching for someone.”

The loud sounds did turn out to be fireworks. But when Officer Veve approached a black car parked at a fire hydrant, that police said had been stolen on Long Island in May, the 15-year-old driver hit the gas, dragging the officer for two and a half blocks.

“It appears that Police Officer Veve was able to discharge his service weapon twice while being dragged,” Police Commissioner James O’Neill said.

The teen driver was shot in the face, but once the car crashed he and his passengers ran off.

The unidentified driver was arrested shortly after when he showed up at a nearby hospital. The teen is hospitalized in critical condition.

Meanwhile, two women, 18-year-old Jeronda Oliver and 19-year-old Eboni Clinton, have both been charged with hindering prosecution, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.

Veve, a nine-year veteran of the force, moved from Haiti to the U.S. when he was just a young boy. City Councilman Mathieu Eugene is a family friend.

“When I went to the hospital, I saw all the members of the family,” he said. “They were all very sad, very worried for his life.”

Officer Veve’s neighbors in North Baldwin on Long Island are praying for his recovery as well.

“It is great to have a neighbor like him,” said sneighbor Enzo Gioia. “You couldn’t ask for more.”