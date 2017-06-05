Sheriff: ‘Multiple Fatalities’ In Orlando Shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Law enforcement authorities said there were “multiple fatalities” following a Monday morning shooting in an industrial area near Orlando.

On its official Twitter account Monday morning, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the “situation” has been contained. They said Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demmings will make a statement “as soon as info is accurate.”

OCSO on shooting scene w/ multiple fatalities. Situation contained, Now investigating tragic incident & will soon have accurate information — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 5, 2017

The sheriff’s office reported the situation is “contained,” meaning there is no longer an active shooter. The shooting was reported about 8 a.m. Monday.

Authorities closed the road near the scene and have urged motorists to “use caution.” Aerial images of the scene showed a heavy police presence, CBS News reported.

Aerial images show heavy police presence after shooting at Orlando business https://t.co/B7NKuUMEnd pic.twitter.com/BqSXMR00Jo — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 5, 2017

Local news outlets reported that several Orange County Fire and Rescue vehicles were seen leaving the scene. CBS News justice and homeland security correspondent Jeff Pegues also reported that FBI agents were on the scene.

No further details were immediately available.

