SEE IT: Rex Ryan, Rob Ryan Team Up In Nashville Bar Scuffle

June 5, 2017 10:16 AM
Filed Under: Rex Ryan, Rob Ryan

NASHVILLE (CBSNewYork) — A bar skirmish Sunday in Nashville involving Rex Ryan and Rob Ryan was caught on video and posted on social media.

In the 10-second video, a man is seen shoving Rex Ryan, the former Jets and Bills head coach. Rob Ryan then briefly wraps his left hand around the man’s neck before the man pushes the arm away. Other people intervene as well. The scuffle happened at Jimmy Buffet’s Margaritaville, according to reports and other social media posts.

The Ryans attended Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Nashville Predators and Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday night.

It was an action-packed Sunday for the Ryans. Before the game, Rex Ryan helped smash a Penguins-themed car with a sledgehammer outside Bridgestone Arena, a Predators tradition.

The twin brothers worked together on the Bills staff last season before they were fired in December. Rex Ryan joined ESPN as an analyst in April.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

 

