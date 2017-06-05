Sing For Hope Pianos Return To NYC Parks, Public Spaces

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Dozens of painted pianos will roll out across New York City for anyone who wants to play them.
The Sing for Hope project will feature 60 pianos painted by famed artists and performers including singer Roberta Flack and Broadway stars.
A kick-off event is set for noon in Lower Manhattan.
Jon Batiste, the bandleader for CBS’ “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” will headline Monday afternoon’s performance at Liberty Plaza. He will lead 60 pianists in playing Bach’s “Prelude in C.”
The pianos will be in place in parks and public spaces across all five boroughs through June 25. They are open to anyone who wants to play.
This is the sixth year for the pianos.