‘Soccer In The City’ Podcast: NYCFC’s Win Over Philadelphia, Video Assistant Referees And More

June 5, 2017 4:33 PM
Filed Under: Glenn Crooks, NYCFC, Soccer in the City

NEW YORK (WFAN) — In the latest episode of the “Soccer in the City” podcast, hosts Tom Kolker, Glenn Crooks, Roberto Abramowitz and John Rojas take a close look at NYCFC’s important comeback win over Philadelphia on Saturday for important three points before the international break.

The guys also discuss Yangel Herrera’s Venezuela team’s win over the US 20s, use of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) and Red Bulls superfans the Moss brothers’ boorish behavior at MLS matches.

Please make sure to check back with WFAN.com for future episodes. The podcast can also be heard on iTunes and Play.it.

Follow the hosts on Twitter: @RobAbramowitz@GlennCrooks@tkolker and @jrojasa75

