Funeral To Be Held For Summit, NJ Police Officer Killed In Crash

June 5, 2017 9:26 AM
SUMMIT, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A funeral is being held Monday for a Summit, New Jersey police officer who was killed last week in a car crash as he drove to work.

A burial Mass is set for 10 a.m. for 29-year-old Officer Matthew Tarentino and flags in the state will be flown at half-staff.

Tarentino died in a three-car crash on Interstate 78 in Bernards Township last Tuesday.

<iframe src=”https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fsummitpd%2Fposts%2F721423728039606&width=500&#8243; width=”500″ height=”742″ style=”border:none;overflow:hidden” scrolling=”no” frameborder=”0″ allowTransparency=”true”>

State police say a 68-year-old Pennsylvania man crossed the median into eastbound lanes and slammed head-on into Tarentino’s car, which flipped and hit a third car. The 68-year-old driver was also killed. A third man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Tarentino served five years in the police department and was posthumously promoted to detective on Wednesday. He leaves behind two young sons and a wife pregnant with their third child.

The Summit Police Athletic League has launched a fundraiser for the family. For more information or to contribute, click here.

