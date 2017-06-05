Funeral To Be Held For Summit, NJ Police Officer Killed In Crash

SUMMIT, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A funeral is being held Monday for a Summit, New Jersey police officer who was killed last week in a car crash as he drove to work.
A burial Mass is set for 10 a.m. for 29-year-old Officer Matthew Tarentino and flags in the state will be flown at half-staff.
Tarentino died in a three-car crash on Interstate 78 in Bernards Township last Tuesday.
State police say a 68-year-old Pennsylvania man crossed the median into eastbound lanes and slammed head-on into Tarentino’s car, which flipped and hit a third car. The 68-year-old driver was also killed. A third man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Tarentino served five years in the police department and was posthumously promoted to detective on Wednesday. He leaves behind two young sons and a wife pregnant with their third child.
The Summit Police Athletic League has launched a fundraiser for the family. For more information or to contribute, click here.
