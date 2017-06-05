Police: 14-Year-Old Boy Bitten By Pit Bull After Being Dangled Over Fence On Long Island

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYorkAP) — A 14-year-old boy was bitten by a pit bull after three people dangled him over a fence where the dog was enclosed on Long Island, police said.
Christian Siley, 18, and two other men who remain at large grabbed the boy around 7:30 p.m. Saturday in front of a home in Hempstead, Nassau County police said.
The trio dangled the teen sideways over a fenced-in area that contained the pit bull.
Police say the dog then bit the teen three times in the leg. He was treated at a local hospital and released.
Siley, who was arrested at his home on Sunday, is charged with assault and endangering the welfare of a child. He’s scheduled to be arraigned Monday.
Officials said Siley knew the victim but the reasons for the incident aren’t known yet.
Detectives ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)