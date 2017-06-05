President Trump Steps Up Calls For Travel Ban

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — President Donald Trump has stepped us his calls for a travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries following the deadly terror attacks in London on Saturday.

Trump fired off a series of tweets Monday morning, criticizing the Justice Department saying they “should have stayed with the original travel ban, not the watered down, politically correct version they submitted” to the Supreme Court.

Trump said the Justice Department should ask for an “expedited hearing” on the second ban and “seek much tougher version!”

The Justice Dept. should have stayed with the original Travel Ban, not the watered down, politically correct version they submitted to S.C. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

The Justice Dept. should have stayed with the original Travel Ban, not the watered down, politically correct version they submitted to S.C. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

During Monday’s daily press briefing, Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders defended the president’s tweets.

“The president’s been very clear he wants to go as far and as strong as possible under the Constitution to protect the people of this country — that’s what he felt the first executive order did, the second one was another version of that,” Huckabee Sanders said.

In his earlier tweets, Trump also referred to the executive orders as travel bans, which his administration has in the past backed away from calling.

“People, the lawyers and the courts can call it whatever they want, but I am calling it what we need and what it is, a TRAVEL BAN!” Trump wrote.

People, the lawyers and the courts can call it whatever they want, but I am calling it what we need and what it is, a TRAVEL BAN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

Huckabee Sanders said it’s not about semantics, it’s about national security.

“I don’t think the president cares what you call it — whether you call it a ban, whether you call it a restriction — he cares that we call it national security and that we take steps to protect the people of this country,” she said. “He’s concerned with national security and protecting people in this country. He’s not concerned with being politically correct, he’s concerned with protecting the American people, that’s the bottom line here.”

Both executive orders, aimed at temporarily halting entry to the U.S. from a half-dozen Muslim-majority countries, have been blocked by the lower courts. The revised order, which was signed in March, narrowed the scope of the original order.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)