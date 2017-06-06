Police Searching For Evidence In Bronx Stray Bullet Shooting That Gravely Injured 5-Year-Old Boy

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for evidence after a 5-year-old boy was gravely injured on his birthday in a stray bullet shooting in the Bronx.

It happened around 5 p.m. Monday on Washington Avenue.

Police said the little boy’s father was walking him down stairs from his apartment to a waiting car when gunfire erupted.

“A male Hispanic in his 20s fired at least four shots at an unidentified male black,” Assistant Chief Larry Nikunin said.

One of the bullets struck the little boy in the head, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported. He was taken to the hospital and has since been transferred to Columbia University Medical Center, where he is in critical condition.

“Detectives are currently conducting a canvass for video and witnesses and are attempting to identify a shooter in this incident,” Nikunin said.

Mayor Bill de Blasio addressed the incident on Twitter Monday evening, calling the shooting “absolutely heartbreaking.”

“The city’s prayers are with him and the doctors working to save his life,” he said.

Police Monday were questioning a person of interest in connection with the case, but that person has since been released.

So far, no arrests have been made.