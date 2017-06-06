Breaking: Paris Police: Attacker Shot, Injured At Notre Dame Cathedral | Watch CBSN | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

6/6 CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

June 6, 2017 11:00 AM

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

Periods of rain and drizzle are expected this afternoon with temperatures stuck in the 50’s for the most part. And to add insult to injury, there will be a cool, damp breeze out of the north and east.

nu tu tri state travel 21 6/6 CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

There may be some drizzle or showers here and there tonight, but it looks like it will be less active than today. It will remain on the cool side though with a persistent northeast breeze. Expect temps to fall into the low 50’s by daybreak.

nu tu skycast 3d tonight2 6/6 CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

There may be some drizzle tomorrow morning, but it will dry out a bit after that; even our skies should start to see some breaks. Expect highs to be a little warmer in the low to mid 60’s.

As for Thursday, we’ll see partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60’s to to near 70°.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch