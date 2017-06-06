6/6 CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis

CBS2 Meteorologist

Periods of rain and drizzle are expected this afternoon with temperatures stuck in the 50’s for the most part. And to add insult to injury, there will be a cool, damp breeze out of the north and east.

There may be some drizzle or showers here and there tonight, but it looks like it will be less active than today. It will remain on the cool side though with a persistent northeast breeze. Expect temps to fall into the low 50’s by daybreak.

There may be some drizzle tomorrow morning, but it will dry out a bit after that; even our skies should start to see some breaks. Expect highs to be a little warmer in the low to mid 60’s.

As for Thursday, we’ll see partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60’s to to near 70°.