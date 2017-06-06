Boomer & Carton: Jerry Updates What Needs Updating

Breaking: Paris Police: Attacker Shot, Injured At Notre Dame Cathedral | Watch CBSN | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

June 6, 2017 6:02 AM
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton, Jerry Recco

Jerry Recco fulfilled his update duties Tuesday morning and did so with care.

There wasn’t much for the “maven” to talk about from a local perspective because both the Yankees and Mets were off on Monday, as was the NBA Finals. However, Jerry did preview the Bombers’ series with the rival Red Sox, and the Amazins’ interleague set with the Rangers in Texas, which both begin Tuesday.

Recco also talked about Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final, after the Predators drew even with a 4-1 win over the visiting Penguins on Monday night.

Check it out.

