Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: June 6, 2017

June 6, 2017 6:04 AM
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton

Tuesday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” highlighted Al Dukes’ toughness.

You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Tuesday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.

The guys got into serious baseball mode during the second show of the work week. They previewed the latest chapter in the historic Yankees-Red Sox rivalry, which begins Tuesday night in the Bronx.

They also talked about the Stanley Cup Final, which has suddenly become a series.

Until Wednesday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!

