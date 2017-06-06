Traffic Alert: 2-Hour Delays On GWB Due To Cross Bronx Crash | Check: Traffic | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Cross Bronx Expressway Crash Snarls George Washington Bridge Traffic During Morning Rush

June 6, 2017 7:59 AM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Drivers trying to use the George Washington Bridge are facing at least two-hour delays Tuesday morning.

The traffic troubles are due to a crash on the Cross Bronx Expressway at Jerome Avenue involving three trucks. The crash has since been cleared, but heavy delays on the upper level remain.

There are about 45-minute delays on the lower level.

NJ TRANSIT buses headed to the George Washington Bridge bus terminal are also facing delays of up to 30 minutes.

