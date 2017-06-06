Jets Won’t Discipline Darron Lee Over Governors Ball Incident; NFL Investigating

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — The Jets will not discipline Darron Lee over an incident at the Governors Ball Music Festival last weekend, but the linebacker is still not in the clear with the NFL.

On Saturday night at the Randall’s Island event, defensive end Leonard Williams was recorded on video restraining Lee, allegedly from a woman he was having a heated exchange with. Williams is seen grabbing Lee around his armpits, pushing him back several feet and shaking him.

MORE: Jets Release Longtime LB David Harris

A witness said Lee “started to manhandle” the woman and “call her names.”

Jets coach Todd Bowles suggested Tuesday the incident has been blown out of proportion.

“He had an argument with his girlfriend,” Bowles said. “What do you want me to discipline him (for)? … He had an argument with his girlfriend, and somebody took a photo.”

Bowles added that he had a long talk with Lee and told him he has to do a better job of staying out trouble.

SEE IT: Rex Ryan, Rob Ryan Team Up In Nashville Bar Scuffle

The NFL, however, said it is conducting its own investigation,

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said the league is reviewing the incident, which could fall under the personal conduct policy.

Neither Lee nor Williams were made available to reporters at the Jets’ OTA session Tuesday.

Bowles said that he still hadn’t seen the video, but had spoken to “about 10 people” about the incident.

“I got the stories from everybody,” he said. “As far as I was concerned, you don’t want that stuff to happen. Obviously, with social media going on these days, they’ve got to take better care of themselves. Darron understands that and we had a long talk and we’ll move forward from there.”

Bowles complimented Williams for stepping in and possibly saving Lee from getting into more trouble.

“It’s a good role as a friend,” Bowles said, “and then it’s a good role as a teammate. That’s fine. I’m good with that.”

It was the second alleged ugly incident involving a Jets player at a music festival in the past month. In early May, wide receiver Robby Anderson was arrested at the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami and charged with resisting arrest with violence and obstruction of justice. Anderson is accused of pushing a police officer and fighting with security after being asked to leave the concert.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)