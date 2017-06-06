Traffic Alert: Heavy George Washington Bridge Delays Due To Accident On Cross Bronx | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Harrison, New Jersey Police Officer Hit By Vehicle

June 6, 2017 7:05 AM

HARRISON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A Harrison police officer has been rushed to the hospital after being hit by a speeding vehicle.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. between 6th and 7th Streets on Jersey Street.

The officer was struck by a vehicle, but it’s not clear if it was a traffic stop or another call in the area for another reason, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported. The driver sped off.

There were also shots fired in this incident and it’s unclear if the officer fired their weapon or if the shots came from the vehicle, but the officer was not shot, Doris reported.

The officer is in stable condition at St. Michael’s Medical Center in Newark.

The investigation is ongoing.

