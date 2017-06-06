Report: Jets To Part Ways With WR Eric Decker

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Eric Decker is apparently next on the Jets’ chopping block.

Hours after the team released longtime linebacker David Harris, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday the Jets have notified Decker they will either release or trade him this week.

And now the Jets are parting ways with WR Eric Decker, sources tell ESPN. Have told WR they either will release or trade him this week. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 6, 2017

The wide receiver signed a five-year, $36.25 million contract with the Jets before the 2014 season. He is due to count $8.75 million against the salary cap this season. The Jets would free up $5.75 million in cap savings by parting ways with him.

MORE: Jets Won’t Discipline Darron Lee Over Governors Ball Incident; NFL Still Investigating

Decker only played in three games last season before being place on injured reserve with a partially torn rotator cuff. He later underwent surgeries on both his shoulder and hip.

The 30-year-old wideout was one of the Jets’ top playmakers and red-zone threats during his time in New York. In 2014, he caught 74 passes for 962 yards and five touchdowns. His best season with Gang Green came in 2015, when he hauled in 80 passes for 1,027 yards and 12 TDs. He had just nine receptions last year.

Decker’s wife, country singer Jessie James Decker, quickly responded to the news on Twitter.

Thanks Jets for being so welcoming to us over the past few years! We will miss you guys!!! We had some great memories and loved the fans❤❤❤ — Jessie James Decker (@JessieJDecker) June 6, 2017

Eric is a total badass as you know and the future looks bright!!! — Jessie James Decker (@JessieJDecker) June 6, 2017

The Jets’ purge of veterans this offseason also has included center Nick Mangold, cornerback Darrelle Revis, guard Breno Giacomini, wide receiver Brandon Marshall and kicker Nick Folk.