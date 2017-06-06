James Corden Brings ‘The Late, Late Show’ To London

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — This week “The Late, Late Show” heads across-the-pond to James Corden’s hometown of London.

The talk show host tells CBS2’s Teri Okita about his special guests, an all-new carpool karaoke, and why the show must go on despite two recent terror attacks.

The stage is set in London for a star-studded line-up on this week’s “Late, Late Show” and Corden can hardly believe it.

“Bringing this show to London was like something we would talk about as a real dream,” he said.

Corden will premiere a new carpool karaoke. Past favorites include Adele, Michelle Obama, and Bruno Mars.

“I felt quite depressed after we did the Bruno Mars one. Because I’d been looking forward to it for so long and then, when we finished, I was like, ‘aw, I’m never going to do that again,'” Corden said.

Corden is proud to be British and wants to share that with audiences.

Two weeks ago, he had a message for Manchester, and while prepping the show in London, terrorists struck again.

Corden says now, more than ever, the world needs some comic relief.

“I hope we can show the spirit and joy and determination of the people here,” Corden said.

It will be a homecoming worth staying up for.

Corden says they made adjustments to Tuesday’s show open in light of the recent terror attacks. His show comes from London for the next three nights.