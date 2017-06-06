Police Find Drugs, Weapon In Car With 3-Year-Old & Mom

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman was arrested after Suffolk County police said they found drugs and a weapon in a car she and her 3-year-old child were in.
Police said they responded to a call about drug activity in a car on Maple Lane in Medford around 9:30 a.m. Monday.
Christina Shepherd, 34, from East Patchogue, and a man were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a child, police said.
The 3-year-old is now with a family member.
Shepherd was expected to be arraigned Tuesday at First District Court in Central Islip.