Police Find Drugs, Weapon In Car With 3-Year-Old & Mom

June 6, 2017 1:38 PM
Filed Under: Christina Shepherd

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman was arrested after Suffolk County police said they found drugs and a weapon in a car she and her 3-year-old child were in.

Police said they responded to a call about drug activity in a car on Maple Lane in Medford around 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Christina Shepherd, 34, from East Patchogue, and a man were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a child, police said.

The 3-year-old is now with a family member.

Shepherd was expected to be arraigned Tuesday at First District Court in Central Islip.

