Voters Head To The Polls In New Jersey Gubernatorial Primary

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Voters in New Jersey are heading to the polls Tuesday for the primaries in the governor’s race.
Six Democrats and five Republicans are battling to succeed Gov. Chris Christie.
On the Democratic ballot are former U.S. Ambassador to Germany Phil Murphy, state Assemblyman John Wisniewski (D-Sayreville), activist and former firefighter Bill Brennan, former prosecutor and U.S. Treasury official Jim Johnson, state Sen. Ray Lesniak (D-Union/Elizabeth), and Tenafly Borough Council President Mark Zinna.
The GOP ballot includes Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno, state Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli (R-Somerville), Nutley Commissioner of Public Affairs Steven Rogers, businessman Joseph Rullo, and engineer and businessman Hirsh Singh.
Murphy and Guadagno are the front runners.
The two candidates who win their party’s nomination will go head to head in November’s general election.
Polls close at 8 p.m.