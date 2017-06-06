Spicer: Trump’s Tweets Are, ‘Statements By The President Of The United States’

WASHINGTON D.C. (CBSNewYork) — President Donald Trump may have tweeted himself into a corner, with his recent online musings regarding a ‘travel ban.’
The term ‘travel ban’ has been used in reference to an executive order restricting travel to the U.S. from a number of Muslim majority countries.
The order has recently been blocked by federal judges in Maryland and Hawaii among others, and lawyers from the Justice Department have been careful to avoid referring to it as a ‘travel ban.’
During his daily press briefing White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer appeared to acknowledge that tweets written by President Trump amounted to official policy.
“Well the president is the President of the United States, so I guess they’re considered statements by the President of the United States,” he said.
Spicer was far less committal when asked if tweets regarding the so-called travel ban would hurt the White House in the Supreme Court when the ACLU takes on the ‘travel ban’ case.
“I think we’ve made it clear with respect to that, that the court should follow the law. I think the danger is real, the law is clear, and there’s no question that we should prevail at the supreme court,” Spicer said.