Human Skeletal Remains Found Wrapped In Carpet Outside Yonkers Building

June 6, 2017 8:46 AM
YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Police in Yonkers found human skeletal remains wrapped up in a carpet outside a building on Monday.

The gruesome discovery was made around 4:30 p.m. near a building on Bruce Avenue.

Authorities believe the remains were likely wrapped up in the carpet elsewhere and left at the scene.

Sgt. Dean Politopoulos said the building doesn’t have a history of police responses, but that detectives will investigate.

Police said they are reviewing surveillance video and processing evidence, and that the Westchester County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to investigate the identity of the deceased.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Yonkers Police Detective Division at (914) 377-7724.

