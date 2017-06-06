York Studios Announces Plans For 10 Acre, $100-Million TV Facility In Soundview

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — After a year in which the city hosted a record 56 TV series, York Studios is building yet another facility — this time on a 10 acre vacant lot in Soundview.

York’s John Bautista said demand is red hot.

“It’s a little more expensive to work in New York, but it’s worth your money,” he said.

To this…..York Studios new tv and movie sound stages on Story Av in Soundview. #1010WINS pic.twitter.com/PVgF6Uhzva — Al Jones (@aljoneswins) June 6, 2017

Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr said Hollywood hasn’t always been kind to the Bronx.

“Because of movies like Fort Apache in the Bronx, Bonfire of the Vanities, those are still images that unfortunately still in the minds,” he said.

He’s looking for a more positive image. A new $100-million facility will eventually employ 400 people.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment Commissioner Julie Menin announced Tuesday that a record-breaking 56 episodic television series were filmed in New York during the 2016-2017 season – up from 52 last year.

“We are experiencing a new golden age of television. The industry is enjoying a period of substantial expansion – not only to different audiences, but new platforms. And our City is doing an excellent job of getting its share of this growth,” de Blasio said in a news release. “Production activity is spreading out to all five boroughs, and with it, more and more good-paying jobs for New Yorkers.”

The Mayor’s office noted that every show that shoots within the five boroughs brings “tangible economic benefits” to city neighborhoods, with increased spending at local businesses and numerous well-paying jobs.