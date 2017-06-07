6/7 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

June 7, 2017 11:00 AM

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

Expect some brightening this afternoon with temps warming well into the 60’s. And considering it’s June, it will be rather comfy out there — enjoy it.

nu tu tri state travel 22 6/7 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

It will be nice and calm tonight with high pressure settling in. Temps are expected to fall into the mid 50’s or so by daybreak.

Tomorrow’s looking a little brighter with temperatures running a little warmer. We’ll have to keep an eye on some offshore moisture late in the day and overnight, but as of now, it looks like the bulk of the rain stays east.

nu tu skycast 3d tonight3 6/7 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

As for Friday, expect a low-end chance of showers with highs in the mid to upper 70’s.

