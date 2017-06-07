6/7 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
Expect some brightening this afternoon with temps warming well into the 60’s. And considering it’s June, it will be rather comfy out there — enjoy it.
It will be nice and calm tonight with high pressure settling in. Temps are expected to fall into the mid 50’s or so by daybreak.
Tomorrow’s looking a little brighter with temperatures running a little warmer. We’ll have to keep an eye on some offshore moisture late in the day and overnight, but as of now, it looks like the bulk of the rain stays east.
As for Friday, expect a low-end chance of showers with highs in the mid to upper 70’s.