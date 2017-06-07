Suspects Sought In Attack On 14-Year-Old Boy At Queens Subway Station

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a group of teens they say attacked a 14-year-old boy at a subway station in Queens.
The group approached the boy Monday afternoon at the 46th Street Station of the 7 train and then punched him multiple times, police said.
The boy refused medical attention.
The NYPD released photos of three of the suspects, who are believed to be 14 to 16 years old.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.