Best Activities For Summer Thrill Seekers In New York

New York is full of adventures waiting to happen and the summer season is the perfect time to explore. If you are looking to try new, fun and exciting things rather than go to the beach all summer, check out these five thrilling activities you can do instead.

An Adventure Course

Alley Pond Park

Union Turnpike

Oakland Gardens, NY 11364

(718) 217-4685

www.nycgovparks.org/adventure-course

Challenge yourself at the Alley Pond Adventure Course. With high and low ropes courses, rock climbing, a zipline and much more, this course is for thrill seekers of all levels. It not only provides a fun thrill, it challenges you to work as a team and develop problem-solving skills. Best of all, this exhilarating course many are talking about is free. The program takes place on Sundays from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and you must pre-register online to participate.

Take A Helicopter Tour

6 E. River Piers

New York, NY 10004

Take a flight over the city for an unforgettable experience. While we tend to dislike flying because of the usual hassle with TSA or some other annoying passenger near us, we overlook how fun flying can be. With a few people on a helicopter in a short amount of flying time, this flight can be memorable for all the right reasons. The East River Piers has a few helicopter tour companies on dock, offering similar tour packages. Either helicopter you choose to go with, you will get to see the breathtaking city buildings and there is nothing like seeing New York from a bird’s eye view.

Go On A Jet Ski Tour

1900 Shore Parkway

Brooklyn, NY 11214

(917) 708-3813

www.empirecitywatersports.com

Empire City Watersports has combined the adrenaline rush of jet skiing with some knowledge about New York. The Watersports center offers tours at multiple locations that allow you to explore a side of New York from an angle we don’t normally get to see- from the water. Locations include the beautiful Statue of Liberty or the fun spot, Coney Island that passes the boardwalk and Luna Park. Whatever location you decide, traveling around New York waters on a jet ski will be one memorable summer pursuit you can cross off your bucket list.

Hang Glide

100 Airport Road

Middleton, NY 10940

(917) 270-5669

100 Airport Road

Middleton, NY 10940

(917) 270-5669

www.hangar3.net

For this venture you’ll have to take a trip out of the city but it would be worth the travel. Hang gliding offers it all for the thrill seeker- adventure, thrill, nature and a beautiful scenery. You’ll be flying like a bird 2,500 feet up in the air and as you soar through the sky, you’ll get to see the greenery from their point of view in a freer setting. If you saw the city buildings on the helicopter tour, it only makes sense to check out the trees from the bird’s eye view too, right?

Go Skydiving

135 Dawn Drive

Shirley, NY 11967

(631) 208-3900

135 Dawn Drive

Shirley, NY 11967

(631) 208-3900

www.skydivelongisland.com

For the ultimate thrill this summer, you can jump out of a plane. Skydiving is one of the most nerve-wrecking yet exciting things you can do. One of the closest and well-known skydiving centers to go to in New York is the Long Island Skydive. For first-timers there is the tandem jump where instructors will ride along with you and put you at ease for the breathtaking experience.

Extra: Want the thrill of skydiving but not ready to commit to the 10,000+ feet jump just yet? You can try iFLY Indoor Skydiving, a simulation of the freefall indoors located in Yonkers, NY.

