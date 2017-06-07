Accuser Back On The Stand At Bill Cosby Sex Assault Trial

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Bill Cosby‘s chief accuser is back on the stand at his sexual assault trial, facing cross examination Wednesday.

Andrea Constand, 44, took the stand for the first time Tuesday after 12 years of silence.

Constand is a former employee of Temple University, Cosby’s alma mater. She testified in graphic detail about the evening in 2004, when she claims he drugged and sexually assaulted her.

Constand says she visited the comedian at his home outside Philadelphia one evening for dinner and to discuss her career plans. She called Cosby, “A Temple friend. Somebody that I trusted. A friend. A mentor. Somewhat of an older figure to me” and said she wasn’t scared of him.

She claims he became flirtatious, grabbing her thigh and later trying to unbutton her pants.

Constand said she made it clear she did not welcome the advances.

She went on to testify he gave her three blue pills the comedian called herbal supplements and a glass of wine.

She says she became paralyzed and unable to fend him off.

Constand testified she remembers having blurred vision, saying, “I could see two of him,” and that her legs were “rubbery.” She says that’s when Cosby sexually assaulted her.

But she admitted to staying in contact with Cosby after the alleged incident.

In the courtroom, Cosby sat looking directly at his accuser, frowning and shaking his head at times.

The defense argues that Constand called Cosby 72 times after the night in question.

Cosby claims the relationship was consensual.

The defense questioned Constand’s credibility pointing to phone records after the incident showing she called Cosby the same morning she contacted lawyers.

Hours later, she called Cosby again, and after not reaching him, it was then she filed a police report.

While at least 60 women have accused Cosby of sexual assault, Constand’s case is the only one that lead to criminal charges that could send Bill Cosby to prison for up to 10 years.

The trial is expected to take about 2 weeks.