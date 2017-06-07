Boomer & Carton: Jerry Shares Some Sorry Truths On A Wednesday

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
Jerry Recco was very forthcoming on Wednesday morning.
The “update maven” recapped an ugly Tuesday in New York sports, touching on Masahiro Tanaka’s disastrous start against the Red Sox, Jacob deGrom’s forgettable performance in the Mets’ loss to the Rangers, and the latest controversial moves by the Jets, who may just be the worst team in the NFL.
Jerry also previewed Game 3 of the NBA Finals, which is set for Wednesday night in Cleveland.
