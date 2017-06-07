Boomer & Carton Podcast: June 7, 2017

June 7, 2017 6:04 AM
You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Wednesday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.

Boomer and Craig spent a good portion of the “hump day” edition of the show trying to figure out what is wrong with Masahiro Tanaka and Jacob deGrom, after both pitched very poorly on Tuesday night.

Also, the Jets appear to be ready to lose in epic fashion in 2017. Linebacker David Harris was let go on Tuesday, the latest veteran to be shown the door in an extensive roster purge. And, according to a report, wide receiver Eric Decker could be next.

The guys later got into the language barrier in baseball, Craig named himself “The Minister of Fun,” and Nets play-by-plan man Chris Carrino stopped by for a chat.

Until Thursday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!

