Boomer & Carton Podcast: June 7, 2017

Boomer and Craig spent a good portion of the “hump day” edition of the show trying to figure out what is wrong with Masahiro Tanaka and Jacob deGrom, after both pitched very poorly on Tuesday night.

Also, the Jets appear to be ready to lose in epic fashion in 2017. Linebacker David Harris was let go on Tuesday, the latest veteran to be shown the door in an extensive roster purge. And, according to a report, wide receiver Eric Decker could be next.

The guys later got into the language barrier in baseball, Craig named himself “The Minister of Fun,” and Nets play-by-plan man Chris Carrino stopped by for a chat.

