Boomer & Carton: Tanaka Still Stinks And The Jets Plan On Failing

June 7, 2017 6:00 AM
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton

The concern surrounding Masahiro Tanaka is real. Things aren’t much better for Jacob deGrom, either.

Nor the Jets.

Those were the talking points as Boomer and Craig kicked off Wednesday’s show.

Tanaka gave up three more home runs and took the loss as the Yankees’ comeback fell short in a 5-4 loss to the Red Sox on Tuesday night in the Bronx. DeGrom was lit up for eight earned runs and 10 hits over just four innings in the Mets’ 10-8 defeat in Texas.

The Jets released their longest-tenured player, linebacker David Harris, on Tuesday, and all indications are veteran wide receiver Eric Decker’s days in green will soon be over as well.  The moves have many in the fan base ready to riot.

Boomer and Craig, however, have a very large and happy group of followers. We see it every day.

