Teen Charged In Bronx Playground Shooting That Wounded Boy, 12

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A teenage suspect has been arrested and charged in a shooting that wounded a 12-year-old boy at a Bronx playground in April.
Nicholas Joseph, 18, of the Bronx, was charged with assault criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment and bail jumping on Wednesday, police said.
The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. Friday, April 27, as 12-year-old Isaiah Osbourne was playing basketball with friends inside the Story Playground Park on Thieriot Avenue.
Police say the middle schooler was an innocent and unintended target. He was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi following the shooting.