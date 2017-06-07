ELECTION RESULTS: Murphy, Guadagno Win N.J. Gov. Primaries | Full New Jersey Primary Returns |

Suspect Set To Be Arraigned In Bronx Stray Bullet Shooting That Injured 5-Year-Old Boy

June 7, 2017 6:54 AM

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The suspect in the stray bullet shooting of a 5-year-old boy in the Bronx is set to be arraigned on Wednesday.

Michael Quiles, 27, was arrested on charges of attempted murder. He is accused of firing the shot that struck Jaheem Hunter in the head as he walked with his father in the Morissania section Monday.

“I look out the window and see the little boy fall and see his father saying, ‘you shot my son, you shot my son,'” said neighbor Dejron Taylor.

Police said the shooting happened after an argument between Quiles and two other men during an alleged drug deal outside a deli.

The little boy remains in the hospital in critical condition.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch