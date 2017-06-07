Suspect Set To Be Arraigned In Bronx Stray Bullet Shooting That Injured 5-Year-Old Boy

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The suspect in the stray bullet shooting of a 5-year-old boy in the Bronx is set to be arraigned on Wednesday.
Michael Quiles, 27, was arrested on charges of attempted murder. He is accused of firing the shot that struck Jaheem Hunter in the head as he walked with his father in the Morissania section Monday.
“I look out the window and see the little boy fall and see his father saying, ‘you shot my son, you shot my son,'” said neighbor Dejron Taylor.
Police said the shooting happened after an argument between Quiles and two other men during an alleged drug deal outside a deli.
The little boy remains in the hospital in critical condition.