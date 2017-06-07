Copiague Woman Drove For Drug Dealer With Toddler In Tow; Cops Say

COPIAGUE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Copiague woman was driving a heroin dealer around with her toddler in the back seat, according to police.
The woman was arrested during the probe of a non-fatal overdose.
Detectives with the Long Island Heroin Task force say Lilliana M. Vasquez, 27, was selling heroin out of a 2003 Mercedes-Benz along with Randall Robinson, 31. The pair was picked up on the afternoon of Monday, June 5, in the parking lot of the Rite Aid at 901 Merrick Road in Copiague.
Authorities said Vasquez was behind the wheel, and Robinson was in the passenger seat, while Vasquez’s 21-month-old sat in the back.
Robinson was charged with possession and sale of a controlled substance. Vasquez was charged with facilitation, and both suspects face charges of endangering the welfare of a child.
On Tuesday, two men in Copiague were also caught in their car near Meucci Ave with a package of heroin that detectives say they intended to sell.
Robert Evanson and Kevin Forrester were charged with sale and possession of a controlled substance.