CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

Dog Squatting: The New Exercise Taking Social Media By Storm

June 7, 2017 12:25 PM
Filed Under: Dogs, Trends, Weightlifting

CBS Local– For those who are dog lovers and workout enthusiasts, there’s a new trend that’s right up their alley. As #SquatYourDog has begun to populate social media, more and more people are getting in on the act.

But is the exercise as literal as that hashtag?

Yes. Many are posting on social media videos of themselves picking up their dog, then squatting with them in tow as if their pooch were a free weight at the gym or in the park.

Their dogs seem to enjoy it, and almost definitely enjoy not having to be on their paws! For the dog owners, it’s certainly more enjoyable than the typical inanimate weight.

Dogs of all shapes and sizes work for the new trend; it doesn’t matter how small or big as long as their owners can pick them up.

All things considered, it’s the humans that get a more fun workout, and the dogs get a little lift. Seems like everybody wins.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch