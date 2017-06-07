Woman And Children, Ages 2 And 3, Struck By Car In Far Rockaway, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 2-year-old, a 3-year-old and their mother were hit by a car that jumped a curb in Far Rockaway, Queens Wednesday.

A driver was taken into police custody.

As CBS2’s Alice Gainer reported, police said the accident happened around 12:30 p.m. at Seagirt Boulevard and Beach 32nd Street.

Police said a driver jumped the curb and struck a 31-year-old mother and her two children, ages 2 and 3. The driver stayed on the scene, and police were seen administering what appears to be a breathalyzer to someone.

A witness described what he saw.

“He had a big old gash on the left side. There was so much blood. They put him in. the mother’s legs looked like they was broken. They put her in the ambulance,” the witness said.

“Through here, it’s very terrible. The cars be flying through here. Many times, I’m waiting for the light and the cars is flying right by me,” another witness said.

CBS2 is told the victims’ injuries range from head, leg, hand and neck. All were taken to a local hospital.

The driver was taken into custody shortly after 5 p.m., Gainer reported.