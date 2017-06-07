President Trump To Nominate Christopher Wray As New FBI Director

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — President Donald Trump has revealed he will be nominating Christopher Wray, a former assistant attorney general under George W. Bush and New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie‘s lawyer during the Bridgegate trial, to be the next director of the FBI.
Trump made the announcement on Twitter Wednesday morning.
He said Wray is “a man of impeccable credentials.”
Wray would replace James Comey, whom Trump fired on May 9.
“Mr. Wray was not on the original list of people that the White House was looking at as potential FBI directors so in a way this comes out of the blue,” CBS News correspondent Jeff Pegues said. “He is not well-known in national circles but he is someone well known in Republican circles.”