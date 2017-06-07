ISIS Claims Responsibility For Deadly Attacks In Tehran, Iran

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — For the first time, ISIS is claiming responsibility for terror attacks on the nation of Iran.
Gunmen and suicide bombers targeted parliament and the nearby shrine of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, a key figure in the founding of Iran’s Islamic Republic, in Tehran on Wednesday.
Twelve people were killed and dozens more wounded in the attacks, according to an Iranian state-run news website.
The attack on parliament, which was in session at the time, lasted more than three hours.
All entrance and exit gates at parliament were closed, and lawmakers and reporters were ordered to remain in place inside the chamber as police surrounded the building and gunfire could be heard from outside.
Four attackers were killed.
The Islamic State group claimed both attacks.
