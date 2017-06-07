Police Calling Death Of 7-Year-Old New Rochelle Girl ‘Suspicious’ As Father Remains Hospitalized

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police are continuing to investigate what they are calling the “suspicious” death of a 7-year-old girl in New Rochelle as her father remains under guard Wednesday after being rushed to the hospital with wounds to his wrists.

Crime scene investigators worked late into the night Tuesday collecting evidence from the townhouse. Neighbors are stunned and saddened about the discovery made inside.

“Completely shocked. Disgusted,” one neighbor said.”Everyone is so loving here, it’s a quiet neighborhood. The kids just come out and play.”

Police were first called to the scene at the Arbor Glen complex just after 3 p.m. Tuesday by a 911 call. When they arrived, they found a man bleeding from wound to his wrist and inside, his 7-year-old daughter was dead in her bed.

“I’m devastated,” said neighbor Derek Lewis. “I have a son, like I said about her age, so, of course.”

The owner of the home had filed for divorce from her husband in April. The little girl, described as quiet and friendly, was in the second grade at the Ward School in New Rochelle.

“Nothing you can say but pray,” said neighbor Evoni Legette. “Pray for the family, pray for the little girl. That’s all you can do.”

The medical examiner will determine the exact cause of death.