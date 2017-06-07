CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]

Report: Odell Beckham Jr. Seeking New Contract While Skipping OTAs

June 7, 2017 1:24 PM
Filed Under: New York Giants, Odell Beckham Jr.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork)Odell Beckham Jr.’s absence from the Giants’ organized team activities is apparently about money.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Wednesday, citing sources, that Beckham is sitting out the voluntary practices because he wants a new contract.

Adding to the speculation, Beckham retweeted a link Tuesday night to an article about Schefter defending the wide receiver. Speaking on ESPN Radio, Schefter said: “If I were Odell Beckham Jr. or I were advising Odell Beckham Jr., I would not show up at an OTA, I would not show up at a mandatory minicamp, I would not show up at a training camp, I would not show up at anything until that contract, which finally can be adjusted for the first time, were made to reflect his value to this team.”

The three-time Pro Bowler is set to earn $1.839 million this season. The Giants have picked up his fifth-year option for 2018, which will pay him about $8 million.

Odell Beckham Jr.

The Giants’ Odell Beckham avoids a tackle by the Browns’ Derrick Kindred on Nov. 27, 2016, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Beckham is widely considered to be one of the top five wide receivers in the NFL, but still playing on his rookie contract, he is paid far less than other star wideouts. The league’s top-paid receiver, Antonio Brown of the Steelers, earns an average of $17 million a year.

Beckham, however, has been a distraction at times both on and off the field, including his 2015 penalty-fest with Josh Norman, his sideline antics last season and the Miami yacht cruise with teammates days before the Giants’ playoff game against Green Bay.

MORE: Giants WR Roger Lewis Charged With Operating Vehicle While Impaired

Because he has completed three years on his rookie deal, Beckham is eligible to negotiate a new contract. The Giants are currently about $8 million under the salary cap, according to OverTheCap.com.

Last month, Beckham told NFL Network’s Kimberly Jones that he plans to attend the Giants’ mandatory minicamp, which begins Tuesday. He added, “I love my team and am excited about the season.”

While Beckham has made appearances at the Giants’ offseason program, he has largely worked out in Los Angeles with trainer Jamal Liggin. His contract does not include any bonuses for offseason workouts with the team.

MORE: Keidel: Perhaps Best Attribute Marshall Brings To Giants Is His Hunger

Meanwhile, Giants wide receivers coach Adam Henry said he is focusing on working with the players who are attending OTAs. But Henry added: “I’ve never had a problem with him. When he’s here, he’s a breath of fresh air. That’s it.”

New contract or not, Beckham won’t find himself struggling financially. Last month, he signed a five-year, $29 million contract with Nike, the most lucrative shoe deal for any NFL player.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch