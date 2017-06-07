Take Our Poll: 1010 WINS Small Business Grant Challenge Winner

*Above video is of last Small Business Grant Challenge

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — The following 10 contestants are making their pitches and competing to turn their creative business idea into a reality with help from 1010 WINS and the “1010 WINS – Canon MAXIFY Printers Small Business Grant Challenge.”

Boot Band:

www.bootband.com

Krista Barnett, inventor of the Boot Band, realized that the options for purchasing tall-length boots were limited for those who had large calves. Krista began designing and developing a product that would enable women to walk into any store and purchase boots right off the shelves. Her invention was featured in O magazine and on the Today Show.

Brewla Bars:

Brewlabors.com

Ruby Rockets was launched in 2013 by actress Wendy Makkena. Today Ruby’s frozen Veggie and Fruit Pops are available in over 3,000 stores nationwide. In 2015, they introduced a creamy and delicious, dairy free yogurt alternative which is the first dairy free yogurt alternative tube snack in the dairy aisle.

Treat Worthy Pet Creations:

https://treatworthypet.com

Serena, a licensed Vet Tech, makes custom treat baskets for dogs, cats and ferrets for all occasions. The treats used are all natural and organic and made in the USA. Her baskets are not only fun and unique but they are healthy too!

Mi Ola:

http://mi-ola.com/

Mi Ola is revolutionizing swimwear and taking over the beaches everywhere. Mi Ola brings together high fashion, high function, and high quality swimsuits that are chic and engineered to stay put.

Ashanty Chocolate:

http://www.ashantychocolate.com/home.html

Ashanty Chocolate is a manufacturer of handcrafted organic chocolate. Founder Constantine Abanda lived in Africa for 18 years where he saw and lived through poverty, hunger, diseases and lack of education. It is why he sticks to a simple mission: to create a chocolate savoring experience where passion and purpose come together.

Mr. Cory’s Cookies:

http://www.mrcoryscookies.com

Mr. Cory and his cookies have generated tremendous media attention including, ABC News, CBS This Morning, Good Morning America, FORTUNE Magazine, and The TODAY Show. If that isn’t impressive enough, founder Cory Nieves started his cookie empire at the age of six!

Freshyfare:

www.freshyfare.com

High in protein. Low in sugar. And a promise that it tastes delicious. From Almond Butter Cups to Chocolate Snowballs, Freshyfare is out to prove that healthy food can taste decadent.

Last Dragon Pizza:

http://www.lastdragonpizza.com/

Nicole Russel made a pizza for an electrician repairing a home in the Rockaways after hurricane Sandy. He took a bite and told her, “this is the best pizza I have ever tasted.” Nicole ran with the compliment, won a 10-thousand dollar prize from the Queens Economic Development Corp and she hasn’t looked back.

Flagship Brewing:

http://www.flagshipbrewery.nyc/

Billed as “The unforgettable beer, brewed in the forgotten borough,” Flagship Brewing’s mission statement is to be a major part of their hometown’s renaissance. To that end, they have used their taproom to host more than 50-fundraisers so far and that number is still growing.

Pedal Forward:

https://www.pedalforward.com/

Recognized as an Emerging Global Entrepreneur by The White House and as the winner of 2012 Clinton Global Initiative University Commitment Challenge, Pedal Forward builds sustainable bamboo bicycles and reinvest a portion of their profits back into basic transportation needs of developing communities around the world.