Queens Woman Says Man Opened Nieman Marcus Credit Card In Her Name, Bought Pricey Products

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A search was under way Wednesday night for a suspect behind a credit card scam in Queens.

As CBS2’s Valerie Castro reported, police said the man opened up an account in a woman’s name, and then ordered some high-end items.

The Flushing, Queens woman read off the charges – $500, $200, 300. And she does not splurge on expensive skin care.

“I don’t know this brand name. You know, I never shop this brand name but, I look at the bill and I said, ‘Oh my God, this is going to kill me,’” the woman said. “I cannot afford. I would never order such stuff.”

But the items, which cost a total of nearly $2,000, were ordered using a Nieman Marcus credit card in her name.

“It’s outrageous,” the woman said. “I never spend that much money on myself.”

The woman, who did not want to be identified, said she contacted the high-end department store when the items arrived at her home last week. The credit card arrived a few days later.

The woman said she was told the credit card account was opened through the Neiman Marcus website, where users do need to enter a Social Security number to create the account. She was also told that sometimes, criminals will open fraudulent accounts, order expensive items, and then wait for the delivery at their victim’s home.

“They open a credit card, they order stuff, they come to pick up, that you never know whatever happened until you get a statement,” the woman said.

The checked the footage from her home surveillance cameras.

Sure enough, 28 minutes after the packages arrived, a silver minivan pulled up in front of her home and a man got out. She said he looked around her home and even checked over her back gate.

The woman believes the man was looking for the pricey delivery.

“Still shaking you know, kind of nervous — and you know, I don’t know, and if they have my information on hand, they will continue doing it?” she said.

The woman now plans to check her credit reports routinely – something she never did in the past.

The woman said Nieman Marcus closed the account. The company is now sending her a document detailing the fraud so she can file a police report.