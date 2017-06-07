Small Business Spotlight: The Dessert Ladies Bring Their Business To Broadway

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — This week, the Small Business Spotlight shines on The Dessert Ladies.

Find more 50th anniversary special features here, and be sure to follow the station on Facebook and Twitter.

Co-owner Geraldine Keogh runs the high-end catering company in Sterling, New Jersey. She tells Joe Connolly how she’s gone from the suburbs to making it on Broadway.

The Dessert Ladies are known for big displays of small bites.

“We just love the whole creativity of being given a theme, and then we match the deserts to that theme and we put on a big display. And we build the props around it so it really is a visual experience first,” Keogh says. “Everybody loves desert, but we all count the calories, we all worry about weight. So we do very small bites, because we reckon if you’re going to have desert, have a little piece. And enjoy it, thoroughly enjoy it.”

How did she break into doing so much business in the city? Nobody ever says no to free treats, she says.

And does she think it’s worth the hassle? Absolutely.