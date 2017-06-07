‘Songs Of Love’ Holds Reunion Event For Former Patients Now In Remission

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Songs Of Love Foundation held an event Wednesday to welcome back children who they created songs for and are now in remission.

As 1010 WINS’ Al Jones reported, Danielle Dugan was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer and received a song.

“I truly do believe that the song does keep people going when their world is crashing down on them,” she said.

Hers is one of 28,000 songs of love for children fighting cancer.

“Every song is an original creation. These are sort of like portraits in song,” founder John Meltzer said.

A song that Victoria said helped an 8-year-old forget her battle with brain cancer.

“It reminded me I was the same person I was before,” she said.

Dugan and Victoria are both in college and cancer free.