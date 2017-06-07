Man Dressed As Tin Man From ‘Wizard Of Oz’ Arrested On DWI Charge In Upstate NY

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — A man hired to portray the Tin Man in “Wizard of Oz” author L. Frank Baum’s upstate New York hometown was still in his character’s makeup when his mug shot was taken after a drunken driving arrest.
On Sunday, state troopers responded to a home on Perryville Road in the Madison County town of Sullivan, just east of Syracuse, after receiving a report of an intoxicated man on private property.
The homeowner said a man had driven to the home with another person and was asked to leave.
The 31-year-old driver Nicholas Sherman, of Cortland, told troopers he had just left a business in the nearby village of Chittenango, where he was hired to portray the Tin Man character from “The Wizard of Oz” during last weekend’s Oz-Stravaganza event, police said
Sherman’s blood-alcohol content was 0.19 percent, more than twice the legal limit for driving while intoxicated, police said.
He’s been charged with aggravated DWI.
Sherman is due in court on June 20.
