Ride Sharing Comes To New York City Taxi Cabs

June 7, 2017 9:51 AM
Filed Under: Marla Diamond

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Carpooling is coming to New York City taxi cabs.

The ride-sharing app Via and the taxi-hail app Curb are teaming up to bring shared rides to yellow taxis.

For a little less elbow room, ride sharers will benefit with a reduction in the booking fee and a 40 percent discount on the fare, WCBS 880’s Marla Diamond reported.

Cab drivers and riders alike are on board with the idea.

“We don’t have no business. We should make at least 20 stops, today is about five or six,” said cabbie Louis Sparando.

Jackie Myer, of the Upper East Side, said she takes taxis every so often and wouldn’t mind sharing a cab with a stranger.

“Especially a good looking one,” she joked.

Taxis on the Curb app are now able to pick up multiple passengers in Manhattan south of 110th Street. The service is expected to expand to other boroughs.

Shared rides are already offered by ride-hailing apps like Uber and Lyft.

